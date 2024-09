Who is the New Family Member at PM Modis Residence? Meet Deepjyoti

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his X account, welcoming a “new member” to his official residence in Delhi.

Who is the ‘New Family Member’ at PM Modi’s Residence? Meet ‘Deepjyoti’ | Watch Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love for animals is well-known, particularly his affection for cows. He is often seen showing his love for animals, especially cows, and has some at his official residence. Today, on September 14, PM Modi welcomed a ‘new member’ to his residence. The Prime Minister took to X to share a video introducing ‘Deepjyoti’ and wrote, “It is said in our scriptures – ‘Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada’.”

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है – गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:’। लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है। इसलिए, मैंने इसका नाम ‘दीपज्योति’… pic.twitter.com/NhAJ4DDq8K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024