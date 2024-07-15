Home

Who Is Vikram Misri? Former Deputy NSA And China Expert, Now India’s New Foreign Secretary

Vikram Misri, India’s new foreign secretary, has the unique distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers — Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Vikram Misri, a seasoned diplomat who has served key positions in his nearly four-decade long career, assumed charged as the new foreign secretary of India. Misri, who has previously served as an ambassador to China, is widely regarded as an expert on the neighbouring country and national security.

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Misri, who was serving as the deputy national security advisor, succeeded Vinay Kwatra as the new foreign secretary. The veteran diplomat assumes charge of the key position at a time India is looking to navigate various geo-political challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Who is Vikram Misri?

Vikram Misri, 59, is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch. A veteran diplomat, Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in the Prime Minister’s Office and in various Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri also has the unique distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers — Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. He has also served as India’s ambassador to China from 2019-2021 and was later appointed as deputy NSA, before assuming charge as foreign secretary.

‘China expert’

Regarded as an expert on China, it is widely believed that Misri played a key role in Indo-China talks after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June, 2020.

The ties between the two countries nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

In his illustrious career, Misri also served as India’s ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions, including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

Vikram Misri Early Life, Education

Vikram Misri was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir where he had his early education at the Burn Hall School and DAV school, and later at Caramel Convent School in Udhampur in Jammu region. Misri completed his schooling from Scindia School in Gwalior and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree with honours in history from the Hindu College in the University of Delhi and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Before joining the government, he worked for three years in the private sector in the fields of advertising and advertising film-making.

Vikram Misri is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute USA’s India Leadership Initiative (now the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship). He is married to Dolly Misri and they have two children.

New foreign secretary

On Monday, Vikram Misri assumed charge as the new foreign secretary of India, succeeding Vinay Kwatra, who is reportedly being considered for the position of India’s envoy to the United States– a position which has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January.

As per norms, Misri is set to have a minimum tenure of two years as the foreign secretary.

“Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

External affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Misri on assuming his new responsibility.

“Congratulate Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri as he assumes his new responsibility today. Wish him a productive and successful tenure,” he said on X.

