Ajit Pawar Vs Sharad Pawar: Who Is Winning A Family Battle In Maharashtra? Check What Exit Poll Predicts

After breaking an alliance with Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar is fighting first election in the state. Will he pass the test or not? check what Exit Polls are predicting.

Voting for 7th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 ended today on June 1, Saturday. All news channels & survey agencies of the country have started publishing exit polls for Lok Sabha election 2024. Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Let us check how many seats exit polls are giving to each party in Maharashtra.

The Republic Bharat-Matrize exit polls predicted that the NDA alliance in Maharashtra (Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, BJP) will win 30 to 36 seats, while the Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Congress consisting of the INDIA alliance members are projected to win 13 to 19 out of the total 48 seats.

The Republic PMARQ exit polls predict that the NDA alliance in Maharashtra (Eknath Shinde faction) will win 29 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray Including INDIA alliance may win 19 out of the total 48 seats.

ABP-C Voter Survey predicted that Uddhav Thackeray will win 9 seats In Lok Sabha Election. Whereas his rival Eknath Shinde may win 6 seats in Lok Sabha Election.

How Many Seats Ajit Pawar Is Winning?

Exit poll by ABP-C voter survey findings shows that NCP led by Sharad Pawar may win 6 seats whereas NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win only 1 seat. Congress will win 8 seats in the state according to the Survey.

As per the TV9 exit poll, the BJP will get 18 seats, Shiv Sena 4, whereas the NCP (Ajit Pawar) will not win a single seat.

TV9 exit poll predicted that the Shiv Sena Thackeray camp may get 14 seats, NCP(Sharad Pawar) will win six seats and Congress may win five seats.







