BAOTING, China

Feb. 1, 2026



Group Photo at the Launch of the World’s First County-Level Climate-Health Living Laboratory (Baoting, 2026)



Liu Pingzhi, Member of the Hainan Provincial Government Party Leadership Group; Dr. Maria Neira, Former Director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health; Dr. Rüdiger Krech, Acting Director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate, One Health and Migration; and Zhu Jiang, Party Secretary of the Baoting County Committee



Prof. Fan Wenfei (Foreign Member, Chinese Academy of Sciences), Prof. Zhang Boli (Academician, Chinese Academy of Engineering), Prof. Francesco Forastiere (Imperial College London), Prof. Ren Minghui (Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Universal Health Coverage; Dean, Peking University Institute for Global Health), Prof. Lidia Morawska (Fellow, Australian Academy of Science), Prof. Wang Qinqin (CTO, Chinese Society for Urban Studies), Prof. Huang Wei (Director, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Peking University), Dr. Pierpaolo Mudu (Senior Technical Officer, WHO Air Quality, Energy and Health Unit), Prof. Michelle Turner (Barcelona Institute for Global Health), Dr. Joseph Spadaro (WHO Environmental Health Policy Advisor), Cai Yaoze (County Mayor, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County), and Dr. James Mwitari (Senior Researcher, Kenya Medical Research Institute)



/PRNewswire/ — Breaking with decades of capital-centric global health diplomacy, the World Health Organization (WHO) has, for the first time, brought its flagship climate-health conference to the county level, selecting a tropical county in southern China to test scalable solutions for the Global South.