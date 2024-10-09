Home

Ratan Tata dies: Who said what about the legendary Tata Sons Chairman emeritus

Ratan Tata, the legendary chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. His passing marks the end of an era for one of India’s most iconic and influential business figures. Just days before his death, Tata had taken to social media to dismiss rumors about his health, clarifying that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons in a statement.











