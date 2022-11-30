Who Takes Over And What Happens Now

Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of NDTV, quit as board of Directors of promoter group entity RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

NDTV-Adani Takeover: Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), have stepped down as board of Directors of the channel’s promoter group entity RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH). This means that the existing and longstanding promoters and management of NDTV has exited the company. The Adani group takeover is thus complete.

NDTV SAGA: WHO TAKES OVER

The board has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors on RRPRH board. RRPR Holding is the investment company of NDTV promoters — Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy — that holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, which has three national television channels.

Sudipta Bhattacharya is the CEO and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Adani Group – North America. Before joining the Adani Group, Sudipta Bhattacharya was the CEO of the Invensys' Safety and Control and Software business. Prior to Invensys, Sudipta Bhattacharya was also the Senior Vice President for SAP's Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing and Engineering product portfolio.

Sanjay Pugalia, the former editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz, is the chief executive officer (CEO) and editor-in-chief of AMG Media – a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

, the former editor-in-chief of CNBC Awaaz, is the chief executive officer (CEO) and editor-in-chief of AMG Media – a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate. Senthil Chengalvarayan was the founding editor of CNBC TV18 and also the Editor-in-Chief of Network 18’s Business Newsroom. He has over 35 years of experience in business journalism.

NDTV’S FUTURE: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy continue to hold 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters. They have not resigned from the NDTV board. They stepped down as board of Directors of RRPR Holding Private Limited late Tuesday night following the entity’s meeting.

NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by the Adani group.

The transfer of shares will give the Adani group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV . The diversified conglomerate is also conducting an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the media firm. The open offer, which began on November 22, has seen shareholders tender 5.3 million shares, or 31.78 per cent of the issue size of 16.7 million shares, so far, the exchange data showed. The open offer will close on December 5.

The open offer, which began on November 22, has seen shareholders tender 5.3 million shares, or 31.78 per cent of the issue size of 16.7 million shares, so far, the exchange data showed. The open offer will close on December 5. In August, Adani's AMG Media Networks said it acquired a 29 per cent stake in NDTV by buying one of the network's major shareholders. NDTV – which operates TV channels and websites – had then said the move was carried out without its consent.

Adani received full control over RRPL in August. Adani group's total stake will go up to 55.18 per cent if the group gets the required 26 per cent stake. If this happens then the Adani group will be able to take management control of NDTV.

