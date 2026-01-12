Home

Cough syrup deaths: WHO warns against THESE three cough syrups in India after Madhya Pradesh tragedy, says they are extremely dangerous and can…

Cough syrup deaths: WHO warns against THESE three cough syrups in India after Madhya Pradesh tragedy, says ‘they are extremely dangerous and can…’

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday issued a health alert about three contaminated cough syrups identified in India, urging authorities worldwide to report any detection of these medicines, according to Reuters. The affected syrups are:

Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceutical

Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals

ReLife from Shape Pharma

The WHO warned that these syrups are extremely dangerous and can cause severe, potentially life-threatening illnesses.

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reported that children under five in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, consumed the toxic medicines. At least 22 children, mostly from Parasia, have died, and several others are being treated in hospitals in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Tests showed that the cough syrups contained diethylene glycol (DEG) at nearly 500 times the safe limit.

CDSCO confirmed that none of the contaminated batches have been exported from India, and there is no evidence of illegal shipments. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also confirmed that these toxic syrups were not shipped to the United States.

Meanwhile, several Indian states have banned certain cough syrups, and some have prohibited all cough and cold medicines for children under two years old.

In Tamil Nadu, authorities have revoked the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical, the company that produce per cent diethylene glycol (DEG) in the syrup during checks.

A government statement said, “The drug manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been completely cancelled, and the company has been closed. Orders have been given to conduct a detailed inspection of other drug manufacturing companies located in Tamil Nadu.”

The company’s owner, G Ranganathan, was recently arrested by a special investigation team from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate raided Sresan Pharmaceuticals in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.

The Tamil Nadu government also announced that detailed inspections of other drug manufacturing companies in the state would follow.