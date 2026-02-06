A tragic and shocking incident has surfaced from Punjab where an AAP leader, identified as Lucky Oberoi, was brutally shot dead early Friday morning. The incident took place outside a gurdwara in Model Town locality of Jalandhar. The AAP leader received three gunshots. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to bullet injuries. According to a report by The Tribune, Lucky Oberoi was attacked by unidentified miscreants when he was parking his car outside the gurudwara.