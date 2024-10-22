Who was Raja Suraj Mal, the famous Jat rulers who never bowed before Mughals, he was known for...

Home

Raja Surajmal was a secular king who took care of the historical monuments built by the kings of other religions and employed people irrespective of their races. Here is his full story.

We have heard stories of various Indian rulers who have been known for their bravery, however, we often miss some names who have their braveries engraved on the walls of Indian cultural history. One of the leaders is Maharaja Suraj Mal who was born in 1707 in the erstwhile kingdom of Bharatpur and is known for never bowing down before the Mughals.

After the death of King Churamal in 1721, his nephew Badan Singh became the ruler of Bharatpur. Maharaja Suraj Mal came into power after the death of his father, Badan Singh, who was the first official ruler of Bharatpur. Raja Suraj Mal was also the most able leader of the region. Through his bravery and leadership, Suraj Mal united various factions of Hindus and Muslims and kept them together.

Who was Raja Suraj Mal?

Raja Suraj Mal was a secular king who took care of the historical monuments built by the kings of other religions and employed people in his kingdom, irrespective of their races. The king believed to settle the disputes by peaceful negotiation as far as possible. Most importantly, Suraj Mal has been known to be a great leader, and a great fighter.

Initially, the Jats found themselves under Mughal governance and were included in the forces of the Mughal Royal Army for a lengthy period. However, come the 18th century, things changed for the Jats. The community gradually emerged as a powerful military entity within the Braj region, compelling enough to resist the Mughals.

Leadership of of Raja Suraj Mal

Under the able rule of Raja Suraj Mal, his state experienced prosperity and growth, expanding its influence over parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and the areas around Delhi’s boundaries. Capitalizing on the diminishing power of the Mughals, Suraj Mal, in coordination with Safdarjung, the Nawab of Awadh, set his sights on Delhi, leading up to various infamous raid known as the Plunder of Delhi. Getting into history, between May 9 and June 4, 1753, a series of confrontations took place, most of which ended in Safdarjung’s favor.

Suraj Mal wasn’t just satisfied with causing havoc in Delhi and standing against the mighty Mughal Empire; he made a bold move to re-establish the authority of Jats in the Doaba region by taking over Agra. After a month-long endurance test, Suraj Mal triumphantly captured Agra Fort on the 12th day of June in 1761.

Raja Suraj Mal is known for visualising the concept of “India as one nation” and devoted his life in forging national integration. Additionally, Maharaja Suraj Mal nurtured intellectual vigour that reflects a fusion of our heritage and contemporary insights.











