Who Was Tunisha Sharma, TV Actress Found Hanging on Sets of Her TV Show

Who was Tunisha Sharma: Tunisha Sharma, aged 20, was allegedly found hanging on the sets of her TV show in Mumbai on December 24, 2022. She was playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul when she allegedly ended her life. Tunisha had got many movies and TV shows on her resume and she was constantly climbing the ladder of success in her career.

Even at the young age of 20, she had worked in eight TV shows, four Bollywood movies, and seven music videos. She first played the role of Chand Kawar in the 2015 TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Tunisha went on to star in many TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Internet Wala Love among others.

TUNISHA SHARMA PLAYED YOUNG KATRINA KAIF IN FITOOR

Her big screen debut came alongside Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur in the 2016 movie Fitoor in which she played the role of young Katrina. The actress then starred in Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in the same year. In 2019, she went on to star alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kicchcha Sudeep in Dabangg 3.

TUNISHA SHARMA CAREER DETAILS

Tunisha also worked in many popular music videos – Sardari, Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, and Paani Na Samajh among others.

The actress’ death shook the TV industry and the Mumbai police are currently investigating the case. While the probe is on, the police have mentioned that prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. Tunisha reportedly said she wanted to take a break and went inside her makeup room. She was found hanging in the bathroom. Many new reports also suggest that she allegedly ended her life in the makeup room of her co-star, Mohammed Sheezan, who plays the role of Ali Baba in the SAB TV show.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S LAST INSTAGRAM POST

Tunisha’s Instagram posts suggest that it was a regular day on the sets for her. Right six hours before her death, she had shared a quick post on Instagram with the caption that read, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic).” She even took to her Instagram stories to share a BTS from the sets of her show.

May her soul rest in peace!



