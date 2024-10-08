Home

Who will be CM if BJP returns to power in Haryana? List includes…

Nayab Singh Saini, Anil Vij, Captain Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu are one of the top contenders if BJP returns to power in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The results of the most recent tally for the Haryana assembly elections paints a captivating scene. The BJP, currently in power, has claimed the lead, surpassing the halfway threshold with a lead in 50 seats. Meanwhile, their key opposition, the Congress Party, is not far behind with a lead in 36 seats, as per the recent update.

The even matchup has resulted in a spirited rivalry that began when the votes were counted starting from 8am. The initial wave seemed to sway in favor of Congress, but as the day progressed, BJP managed to swing the momentum in their favor.

Haryana went to the polls on October 5, 2024, with over 2 crore eligible voters, across all 90 constituencies, with 20,629 established polling booths. Haryana polls were earlier scheduled for October 1 but later postponed by the Election Commission.

Haryana CM Top Probable names:

Nayab Singh Saini, who is currently serving as Haryana’s 11th Chief Minister, a position he’s held since March 12, 2024. Since 2023, he’s also taken on the mantle as the President of Haryana’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Anil Vij, a fellow Indian politician associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has an impressive track record as a Cabinet Minister in the Haryana government cabinet.

Not to forget, Captain Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu, who is also a noteworthy Indian political icon, holding a cabinet rank and independently managing eight departments in Haryana.











