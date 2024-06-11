Home

Who Will be Next Chief Minister of Odisha? Announcement Expected Today – Check List of Probable Names

Odisha CM Selection Latest Update: Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, said that the central observers will elect the next Chief Minister of Odisha on June 11.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal is one of the frontrunners for the Odisha CM's post.

New Chief Minister of Odisha Updates: The final decision on who will be the next chief minister of Odisha will be announced anytime soon as the BJP legislature party of the state will hold its first meeting on Tuesday. In the meantime, it has been announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister will be held on Wednesday.

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi said that the BJP’s legislature party meeting will be held at 4:30 PM at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar and the new BJP government will take oath at 5 PM on June 12.

It should be noted that the BJP on June 4 crossed the majority mark by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly and also bagged 20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Who Will be Next Odisha Chief Minister: List of Probable Candidates

Manmohan Samal

State BJP president Manmohan Samal is one of the frontrunners for the CM’s post, even though he lost his election from the Chandabali Assembly seat with a narrow margin of 1,916 votes.

Suresh Pujari

Apart from him, former state BJP chief Suresh Pujari and Girish Chandra Murmu, who served as Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary when he was the Gujarat CM, are also among the names doing the rounds.

Other Frontrunners For Odisha CM Post

Along with Pujari, KV Singh, and Mohan Majhi are also contenders. However, BJP leaders expect that the BJP leadership might unveil a surprise announcement, as seen in previous instances in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Yadav to Oversee Selection Process

On Monday, the BJP appointed Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav to oversee the selection of the new CM. Moreover, the BJP proposed to conduct Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar before the swearing-in ceremony.

New Odisha CM Swearing-In Ceremony On June 12

The swearing-in ceremony of Odisha’s new Chief Minister will take place on June 12, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said on Monday.

“PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 pm for the oath-taking ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:00 pm. Tomorrow the BJP legislative meeting will be held.”

On being asked if he is in the race for CM face he says, “BJPs parliamentary board will decide…No one is in the race (for the post of Chief Minister) in BJP…The observers will reach tomorrow.”

“Union Ministers and Central Observers, Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav, to chair the first BJP legislative meeting at 4:30 pm at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on June 11. The central observers should elect the leader of the party’s legislative assembly in Odisha,” he said.

The Biju Janata Dal suffered a defeat in the Odisha assembly polls at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, putting an end to the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik.

