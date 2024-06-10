Home

News

Who Will be Next Chief Minister of Odisha? Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav to Select New CM Face

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha will now be held on June 12 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Notably, Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav took oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

New Delhi: The BJP has appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as central observers to select the new chief minister for Odisha. Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of BJP announced the decision on Sunday.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Rajnath Singh, Union Minister, Government of India, and Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister, Government of India, as central observers for the election of the leader of the party’s legislative assembly in Odisha,” the party said in a statement.

Read Arun Singh’s Official Statement

Arun Singh, National General Secretary of BJP, said, “The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Rajnath Singh, Union Minister, Government of India, and Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister, Government of India, as central observers for the election of the leader of the party’s legislative assembly in Odisha.”

Notably, Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav took oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and oath-taking ceremony in-charge, Dillip Mohanty on Sunday said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha will now be held on June 12 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

VK Pandian Quits Active Politics

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and close aide of caretaker Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, VK Pandian on Sunday announced his retirement from active politics following the party’s defeat in Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Pandian, an IAS officer of the 2000 batch, has served as private secretary to Naveen Patnaik for over two decades. In 2023, he joined the BJD after taking voluntary retirement from the bureaucracy.

The Biju Janata Dal suffered a defeat in the Odisha assembly polls at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, putting an end to the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress secured 14 seats.

Who Will be The CM of Odisha?

In the meantime, several BJP leaders are believed to be in the reckoning for the post. While the final decision will rest with top BJP leaders, the names that are making rounds include Sambit Patra, Baijayant Pandaare and state BJP chief Manmohan Samal.







