Who Will be Next UK PM? List of Probable Candidates Here

London: Coming under fire from within the party for the handling of the economy and the exit of key ministers, Liz truss resigned on Thursday as the UK Prime Minister. Addressing reporters outside 10 Downing Street, Truss, noting that she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”, said: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”Also Read – 5 Reasons That Forced Liz Truss To Quit As UK PM

Liz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson in early September, after emerging triumphant in the Conservative Party leadership contest over former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. Also Read – Liz Truss Quits, Economic Crisis Forces UK PM To Leave Office In Just 45 Days

The development comes a day after Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation, citing “technical infringement of the rules” she committed while sending official documents to a parliamentary colleague. Also Read – UK PM Liz Truss Pledges to Get Country Through Stormy Days

#WATCH | Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen: Liz Truss (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nR2t0yOP30 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Who will be the next UK PM?

Earlier several MPs called on Truss to resign and one of the Conservative Party’s longest-serving MPs called Hunt a “de facto prime minister”. While many have pointed to Hunt as the obvious choice, it should be noted that he was a candidate in the recently concluded leadership contest.

Rishi Sunak as UK PM is another choice. The Conservative Party might be persuaded to make way for a moderate candidate. However, the party might back another of their fold, like former defence minister Penny Mordaunt.

On the other hand, a major section of the party’s membership wants Boris Johnson to return to leadership as his popularity among sections of the British public and decisive election victory in 2019 continue to hold some sway within the party.