Who Will Be The Next Lok Sabha Speaker? Selection Likely On June 20

Latest reports suggest that the 18th Lok Sabha Session may commence on June 18 and the decision on Lok Sabha Speaker may be taken on June 20. Know about the frontrunner for the Lok Sabha Speaker post…

18th Lok Sabha Session

New Lok Sabha Speaker: Narendra Modi has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row, a feat in Indian history, earlier only achieved by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with PM Modi, his 71-membered Council of Ministers also took their oath and today, the Prime Minister will be conducting the first-ever Cabinet Meeting for his third term at 5:00 PM. Ahead of the Cabinet Meeting and announcement of the portfolios being allotted to the Cabinet Ministers, there is a big question regarding the Lok Sabha Speaker Post. There is confusion whether Om Birla will continue as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or another leader will replace him. Amid the confusion, there is an update regarding the Starting Date of Lok Sabha Session and the Selection Of Lok Sabha Speaker; also know all about Daggubati Purandeswari, who is the likely frontrunner for the post…

Lok Sabha Session Starting Date

Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term and as PM Modi takes charge and resumes work, there is a latest update regarding the 18th Lok Sabha Session. According to media reports, the Lok Sabha Session is likely to begin on June 18, 2024, however, nothing is confirmed. One of the agendas for the Cabinet Meeting today includes finalising the date of Lok Sabha Session.

Who Will Become Next Lok Sabha Speaker? Selection On THIS Date

The media reports have also suggested that if the Lok Sabha Session begins on June 18, by June 20, 2024 the selection of the next Lok Sabha Speaker will be made. President Droupadi Murmu may be addressing the session on June 22 and would also administers oath to the Protem Speaker, who may be Kodikunnil Suresh, the working-president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meet Daggubati Purandeswari, Frontrunner For Lok Sabha Speaker Post

While there is a big possibility that Om Birla, who was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha during PM Modi’s third term, may continue as the Speaker; media reports are also suggesting the name of Daggubati Purandeswari, who is a frontrunner for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. Daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Founder NT Rama Rao, Daggubati Purandeswari is a BJP politician from Andhra Pradesh and also the State President of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). She was the Minister of Human Resource Development in 2009 and MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the year 2012.











