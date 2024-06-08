Who Will Get Home, Finance And Defence Ministry In PM Modi New Cabinet? Key Meeting Today

Home

News

Who Will Get Home, Finance And Defence Ministry In PM Modi’s New Cabinet? Key Meeting Today

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the PM for the third consecutive time on June 8 and ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, everyone wants to know who will be part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet. The meeting for the same is scheduled to take place today.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi At NDA Meeting

PM Modi New Cabinet Ministers: PM Designate Narendra Modi who has been the Prime Minister of India for two consecutive terms, is all set to take oath as the PM, for the third time and he is the only person to have achieved this feat after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. While the ND government has unanimously proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the next PM, there is still buzz regarding who will get which ministry and which minister will be part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and his cabinet ministers on June 9, a key meeting will be held today, to decide who will get the Home, Finance and Defence portfolio and other important ministries for PM Modi’s third term.

Who Will Get Which Ministry? Key Meeting Today

As mentioned earlier, according to latest media reports, a meeting to finalise the list of new cabinet ministers, with the new elected Members of Parliament (MPs) of the BP-led NDA government will take place today. While there is no report as to which minister will be handed over which portfolio and who will be the ministers who’ll be retaining their ministries, everything is expected to be clear by the end of the day today.

Portfolios Demanded By Alliances

India.com has learned that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) aims for 3-4 berths in the Union Cabinet, seeking key portfolios to bolster its representation; MoS Finance role and two-three other full-fledged ministries. Additionally, there is also a demand for ‘special status’ for Andhra Pradesh. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is positioning itself for significant representation in the Union Council of Ministers, aiming for four key berths, including Cabinet-rank roles including railways, agriculture, rural development, and jal shakti ministries.

Chirag Paswan of the LJP(RV) is aiming at one Cabinet and one state minister post in the upcoming government. According to reports indicate that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, may not secure a Cabinet berth. Instead, the party is reportedly considering seasoned and experienced party MPs for significant roles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 9, 2024. An official post by the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) read, “The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”







