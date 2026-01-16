Home

liveThe voting across all municipal bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday. Over 3.45 crore voters cast their votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. All eyes are on the BMC, India’s richest civic body. It has an annual budget of over Rs 74,400 crore. Here, 1,700 candidates are fighting for 227 seats in the municipal election that was held after a delay of four years. In Mumbai, the Thackeray brothers, who have joined hands after 20 years, are fighting against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. today.