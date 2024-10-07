Who will win from Baramulla constituency seat?

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Baramulla is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As Jammu and Kashmir awaits the results of the assembly elections 2024, scheduled to be declared tomorrow, the Union Territory marks the conclusion of its first election since the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across the Union Territory have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek the majority support of the citizens by representing their manifestos and agendas.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared on October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024. The Assembly Elections for the Baramulla constituency took place during the third phase on October 1, 2024. The key candidates of the Baramulla constituency includes- Mohd Rafiq Rather (JKPDP), Javid Hassan Baig (JKN), and Mir Iqbal Ahmad (INC).
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates
Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 2 (All 26 ACs)
Important Dates: Phase 3 (All 40 ACs)
Candidates list of Baramulla Assembly Elections 2024
Political parties like- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party, and several other parties have announced the names of their candidates from the Baramulla Constituency. Here is the list of 25 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Baramulla constituency:
|Candidate Name
|Political Party
|Waseem Habib Ganaie
|Republican Party of India
|Shabir Ahmad Lone
|Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
|Santosh Labroo
|Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party
|Mushtaq Ahmad Lone
|Rashtriya Lok Dal
|Mohd Rafiq Rather
|Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party
|Mir Iqbal Ahmad
|Indian National Congress
|Javid Hassan Baig
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
|Manzoor Ahmad Dar
|Bahujan Samajwadi Party
|Asif Akber Lone
|Jammu & Kashmir People Conference
|Arshad Wali
|Janata Dal (United)
|Mushtaq Ahmad Lone
|Rashtriya Lok Dal
|Ghulam Rasool Mir
|Independent
|Javed Hussain
|Independent
|Javid Ahmad Dar
|Independent
|Mohammad Maqbool Maknu
|Independent
|Mudassir Manzoor
|Independent
|Musaib Hassan Lone
|Independent
|Abdul Rehman Shalla
|Independent
|Muzafar Hussain Baig
|Independent
|Nighat Parveen
|Independent
|Raqia Akhter
|Independent
|Ravinder Singh
|Independent
|Sayed Nisar Geelani
|Independent
|Shoaib Nabi Lone
|Independent
|Touseef Mehraj Raina
|Independent
Baramulla Assembly elections result (2014)
In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Javid Hassan Baig of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) won from Baramulla constituency with 14,418 votes defeating Gh. Hassan Rahi of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN), who secured 7,401 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Javid Hassan Baig
|JKPDP
|Winner
|14,418
|43.75%
|Gh. Hassan Rahi
|JKN
|Runner Up
|7,401
|22.46%
|Salman Anees Soz
|INC
|3rd
|6,805
|20.65%
Baramulla Assembly elections result (2008)
In 2008 Assembly Elections, Muzaffar Hussain Baig of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) secured victory over Baramulla constituency seat with 13,019 polled votes. While, Nazir Hussain Khan of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) trailed behind with 7,621 votes.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote share
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig
|JKPDP
|Winner
|13,019
|53.46%
|Nazir Hussain Khan
|JKN
|Runner Up
|7,621
|31.29%
|Mushtaq Ahmad Mir
|INC
|3rd
|1,367
|5.61%

