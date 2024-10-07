Home

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Baramulla is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Who will win from Baramulla constituency seat?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: As Jammu and Kashmir awaits the results of the assembly elections 2024, scheduled to be declared tomorrow, the Union Territory marks the conclusion of its first election since the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across the Union Territory have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek the majority support of the citizens by representing their manifestos and agendas.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared on October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024. The Assembly Elections for the Baramulla constituency took place during the third phase on October 1, 2024. The key candidates of the Baramulla constituency includes- Mohd Rafiq Rather (JKPDP), Javid Hassan Baig (JKN), and Mir Iqbal Ahmad (INC).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Baramulla Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party, and several other parties have announced the names of their candidates from the Baramulla Constituency. Here is the list of 25 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Baramulla constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Waseem Habib Ganaie Republican Party of India Shabir Ahmad Lone Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Santosh Labroo Jammu & Kashmir All Alliance Democratic Party Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Rashtriya Lok Dal Mohd Rafiq Rather Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mir Iqbal Ahmad Indian National Congress Javid Hassan Baig Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Manzoor Ahmad Dar Bahujan Samajwadi Party Asif Akber Lone Jammu & Kashmir People Conference Arshad Wali Janata Dal (United) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Rashtriya Lok Dal Ghulam Rasool Mir Independent Javed Hussain Independent Javid Ahmad Dar Independent Mohammad Maqbool Maknu Independent Mudassir Manzoor Independent Musaib Hassan Lone Independent Abdul Rehman Shalla Independent Muzafar Hussain Baig Independent Nighat Parveen Independent Raqia Akhter Independent Ravinder Singh Independent Sayed Nisar Geelani Independent Shoaib Nabi Lone Independent Touseef Mehraj Raina Independent

Baramulla Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Javid Hassan Baig of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) won from Baramulla constituency with 14,418 votes defeating Gh. Hassan Rahi of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN), who secured 7,401 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Javid Hassan Baig JKPDP Winner 14,418 43.75% Gh. Hassan Rahi JKN Runner Up 7,401 22.46% Salman Anees Soz INC 3rd 6,805 20.65%

Baramulla Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Muzaffar Hussain Baig of Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (JKPDP) secured victory over Baramulla constituency seat with 13,019 polled votes. While, Nazir Hussain Khan of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) trailed behind with 7,621 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Muzaffar Hussain Baig JKPDP Winner 13,019 53.46% Nazir Hussain Khan JKN Runner Up 7,621 31.29% Mushtaq Ahmad Mir INC 3rd 1,367 5.61%

