Who Will Win Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Check Astro Prediction

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Several key factors are going to play key roles in Gujarat assembly Elections 2022.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, the stage is all set for a triangular contest in the state among the ruling BJP, Congress and new entrant AAP. Like last year, the election will be held in 2 phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

While the final results will be declared next month, a cross-section of astrologers said the BJP will retain power in its stronghold. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to register a thumping victory in the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sachin Malhotra a renowned astrologer has predicted.

“While Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s performance will be satisfactory, Congress, despite its ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan’,will be left disappointed in Gujarat”, the astrologer predicted.

Opinion Polls Predict BJP’s Victory

ABP-C Voter has predicted massive victory for BJP. The saffron party is predicted to get 45.4% vote share, while Congress may get 29.1%, AAP- 20.2% and Others 5.4%. In terms of total seats, the BJP might bag 135 seats of the total 182, while Congress and AAP are likely to get 35 and 11 respectively.

Gujarat Elections 2022: 25 Seats to Watch Out For

Maninagar Ghatlodia Morbi Rajkot West Gandhinagar North Amreli Porbandar Kutiyana Gondal Mehsana Varachha Jhagadia Anand Pavi Jetpur (ST) Jasdan Dariapur Jamalpur-Khadia Chhota Udaipur (ST) Bharuch Godhra Bhavnagar Rural Vadgam (SC) Unjha Radhanpur Limbayat



