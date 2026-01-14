Home

Why at least 500 stray dog were given lethal injection in Telangana? Details

Reports say hundreds of stray dogs in Telangana were killed with deadly injections. This has made people across India very angry. The police are now investigating these illegal killings.

Animal rights activists across India are up in arms after reports suggested hundreds of stray dogs were killed by injections and poisoned bait in parts of Telangana, prompting an ongoing police investigation.



Telangana Police Book 15 People Over Dog Killings

Hours after the footage surfaced online, Telangana police launched a major crackdown on animal cruelty which is believed to be one of the largest operations of its kind in state history.

Authorities have booked at least 15 people under various sections of the Bharayya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Those arrested include seven sarpanches, or village heads, from Hanamkonda and Kamareddy districts. Telangana police say officials from the Gram Panchayat’s secretariat and staff members helped facilitate the killings while private contractors were hired to execute the act. Private contractors reportedly killed dogs using injections or poison bait.

The deaths of at least 500 stray dogs

According to reports, as many as 500 stray dogs may have been poisoned between January 1st and 14th.

Officials note this number far exceeds the “culled” dogs documented in previous years. Two separate cases were filed in police stations near the villages of Shayampet and Arepally in Hanamkonda district after approximately 300 stray dogs were found dead last week. Dogs in these villages are suspected to have been administered poisonous injections between January 6th and 8th.

Promises of ‘dog-free villages’ being questioned

Investigators believe some political candidates in villages who recently competed in Gram Panchayat elections promised residents they would deliver “dog-free villages”. Dog bites have reportedly surged in some parts of the state in recent years, with residents complaining of attacks.

Activists suggest that due to mounting political pressure to “follow-through” on their promises some village heads may have opted to illegally poison the dogs.

Supreme Court warns state governments about killing dogs

In a related update, India’s Supreme Court has spoken out against the killing of stray dogs. A bench led by Justice DY.

Chandrachud stated the increase in dog bites is “no reason to kill dogs”.

Residents demand action against stray dogs after spate of attacks

However, some residents living in Telangana’s rural districts have come forward saying they too want a solution to ongoing safety concerns. Dog bites have been recorded in several Telangana villages this year, with some claiming livestock has also fallen victim to stray dog attacks.

Footage shared online allegedly shows the injection of poison into a dog’s neck in Dharmapuri Municipality located in Jagtiyal district. Seconds after receiving the injection, the dog falls to the ground dead as other carcasses lie on the ground next to him. Police suspect there have been several incidents like this occurring in villages across Telangana recently.Forensic samples collected from dog carcasses have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. Investigators told reporters if toxic substances are found in dog carcasses, further legal action may be taken against those arrested under charges of illegally possessing toxins.He added: “If someone is bitten by a dog, the government is liable to pay heavy compensation.” India’s top court highlighted that killing stray dogs is not a solution and does not align with CPCSEA rules. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) recommends Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs over killing stray dogs Animal welfare groups have since called on authorities to introduce or scale-up ABC programs in villages across Telangana and across India. AWBI suggests sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs is the most effective method to manage stray dog populations in urban and rural areas.