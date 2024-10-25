Why Corporate law firms want Govt to extend Madhabi Puri Buchs tenure, what is Gold Cadbury In GIFT

Home

News

Hindenburg Report: Why Corporate law firms want Govt to extend Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure, what is ‘Gold Cadbury In GIFT’

Hindenburg also targeted SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that she had a conflict of interest in the Adani matter because of a previous investment in an offshore fund used by the Adani Group.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Hindenburg Report: Why Corporate law firms want Govt to extend Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure, what is ‘Gold Cadbury In GIFT’

In 2022, a report published by American short-seller Hindenburg Research jolted the Indian share market with its wild allegations against the Adani Group. After the report, the shares of Adani plunged tremendously. Among several claims, Hindenburg alleged that companies under the Adani Group violated Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) norms on minimum public shareholding, as promoter holding was more than 75 percent.

Not only did Hindenburg attack the Adani Group, but it also targeted Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that she had a conflict of interest in the Adani matter because of a previous investment in an offshore fund used by the Adani Group.

She rubbished the allegations saying the investments pre-date her term at SEBI and that all necessary disclosures were made. Buch points out that Hindenburg’s allegations seem to be an attempt to tarnish her image. This all happened after the regulatory authority enforced some actions and sent a “show cause” notice to the U.S.-based short dealer for violating Indian rules.

The parliamentary panel which is probing SEBI chairperson Buch adjourned the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) questioning after the SEBI chief skip it due to “personal exigencies.”

Authorities from SEBI are currently in the hot seat, facing intense questioning about the efficiency of stock market supervision in light of serious claims raised by the US-based firm, Hindenburg Research.

The committee, featuring representatives from ruling and opposition were supposed to question Buch, along with a small team of high-level officers. The officers were bracing themselves for a thorough grilling, given that the panel staunchly demanded Buch’s presence, irrespective of the ongoing investigation by SEBI on the chairperson’s requital.

Notably, committee is formed to check and review performance of the regulatory board, while opposition MPs are determined are set on probing into the allegations thrown at Buch.

In recent months, the Chairperson of Sebi has been facing a series of allegations. The first was from a short-selling firm, Hindenburg. This was closely followed by accusations from the rival Congress party. Their concerns are centered around her investments in offshore funds tied to the Adani Group, which they believe violate the code of conduct.

Law Firms Praying For Sebi Chief

All sizes of corporate law firms are crossing their fingers, hoping the government will extend the term of the current Sebi leader come March. Ever since Madhabi Puri Buch took the reins, it’s been a boom time for these legal eagles. She’s integrated a system of Key Result Areas (KRA) within Sebi, motivating officials to work hard, often burning the midnight oil. Because of this, activities like issuing Show Cause Notices, running investigations, and orchestrating raids have seen a notable uptick. Some large corporations are now in Sebi’s crosshairs, which is a plus for law firms. Not too long ago, a major corporate player that underwent a reorganization and asset redistribution received a Show Cause Notice from Sebi for allegedly profiting at the cost of everyday shareholders.

A Bite Of Gold Cadbury In GIFT

Gandhinagar’s GIFT City is becoming a magnet for gold importers and there are two prime reasons. First of all, the import duty on gold, which is an alluring 1 percent lesser than the rest of the market, is a major attraction. Secondly, unlike elsewhere, gold brought into GIFT City doesn’t have to undergo the usual process of melting and moulding into jewelry or coin form before it is put up for sale. The gold can simply be sold as it is, saving importers the additional cost and hassle of processing. Despite this cost advantage, this set up is ruffling some feathers among jewelers across the country, who feel it unfairly tips the competition to those using GIFT City. What’s baffling though, is the reluctance seen in banks that import gold at different ports to register at GIFT City – despite zero restriction on registration. At present, only a select few importers are cashing in on the benefits offered by GIFT City. This situation shines a light on the need for government banks to pay heed to the rising demand for unprocessed gold imports.











