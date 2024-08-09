Home

‘Cannot Forgive India’: Why Did Bangladesh Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus Say This

Bangladesh’s new interim leader landed in the capital, Dhaka on Thursday, August 8.

FILE- Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus speaks to the media after he was granted bail by a court in an embezzlement case, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu, File)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus took charge of the embattled country on Thursday, 08 August in the capital city of Dhaka.

Before taking charge, Mohammad Yunus expressed his disappointment and pain over India not raising its voice over the turmoil that had gripped the country.

“I was hurt when India called protests internal affair of Bangladesh. We cannot forgive India for this. If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair. India didn’t support us. We want to feel like a family, enjoy each other’s company like the European Union,” he said

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate and Grameen Bank founder said this during an interview with The Indian Express on August 5 from Paris.

Yunus said that the situation in Bangladesh was due to the “absence of democracy” and warned that the turmoil will “spill over” to the neighbouring countries as well.

Muhammad Yunus is an economist and Bangladesh’s only Nobel laureate who had been a staunch critic of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was recommended for the top job by the students who led the campaign against Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Professor Yunus on the assumption of his responsibilities as the chief advisor to the newly-formed interim government of Bangladesh and also wished a return to normalcy and safety of Hindus and other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Yunus after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country for India on August 5.

“Let us make the best use of our new victory,” he said in a statement to Reuters before leaving from Paris, where he had been receiving medical treatment while out on bail from criminal cases brought under Hasina.

