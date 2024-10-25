Home

Why did Delhi High Court call Wikipedia’s open access editing dangerous?

Wikipedia is a very popular online encyclopaedia across the world.

New Delhi: Wikipedia, arguably the most preferred online encyclopaedia across the world, drew attention from the Delhi High Court which on Friday, 25 October 2024, termed “dangerous” the way it functions as a platform, particularly its open-access editing, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The observation by the High Court was made while it was hearing a defamation case filed by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) against Wikipedia.

“Anybody can edit a page on Wikipedia? What kind of page is this if it is open to anybody (for editing)?” Justice Subramonium Prasad asked, as per the report.

In response, Wikipedia’s counsel, senior advocate Jayant Mehta, said that users must comply with the law when creating the page or updating information to which Justice Prasad remarked that it was “dangerous”.

“Let’s begin at step zero. It is not like Facebook. It is not social media where you have a page and anybody can do anything. It is an encyclopaedia where any user can add information if it’s worthy. The page is open to editing by anybody and that is how it gains credibility. Every information is required to be cross-referenced to source,” said Mehta, as per the report.

According to ANI’s defamation case against Wikipedia, the online encyclopaedia allowed defamatory edits on its page which earlier referred to ANI as a “propaganda tool” for the Narendra Modi government.

The page in question currently refers to ANI as a mouthpiece of the central government. ANI’s advocate, Sidhant Kumar, argued that its page on Wikipedia had become an index of defamation for it.

“It is an aggregator of defamation,” Kumar said.

“Wikipedia is not like social media, it is like an encyclopaedia. All information is cross-referenced,” Mehta said.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Wikipedia and asked it to disclose information about three people who made the edits on ANI’s Wikipedia page.

However, Wikimedia Foundation appealed against the disclosure order and the issue is now pending before a Division Bench, as per the report.











