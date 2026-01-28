Home

Ajit Pawar death: Why did NCP leaders plane crash? Did the plane send any SOS message? Heres what we know

The DGCA has indicated that no SOS message was sent from the plane of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Scroll down to know more.

Ajit Pawar-Plane crash

Ajit Pawar plane crash: In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, an aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed in flames near Baramati, killing all five people on board. As per the recent update, the Learjet 45 jet which was carrying the NCP leader along with 4 others, had taken off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and was scheduled to land at Baramati at 8:50 am. However, the plane crashed, leading to the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar. After the deadly plane crash, the discussions around air safety and SOS messaging have gained importance. In this perspective, we will discuss whether the crashed plane had sent any SOS message before the crash near the Baramati.

What did DGCA say on Ajit Pawar plane crash case?

As per media reports quoting DGCA, the captain informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the runway was visible, and no SOS or distress call was issued. Captain Sumit Kapoor and first officer Shambavi Pathak were piloting the aircraft, with flight attendant Pinky Mali and Pawar’s personal security officer, Vidhit Jadhav, also on board.

Why did Ajit Pawar’s plane crash?

More importantly, the pilots couldn’t spot the runway during their first approach to land and so they did a go-around and came for a second attempt at landing. No Mayday call was given by the crew, a report carried by Times of India said.

What do eye-witnesses say on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash?

