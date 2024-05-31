Home

Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial: Why Did PM Modi Chose This Iconic Spot To Meditate – Explained

PM Modi arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday. Photo: ANI

Kanyakumari: After his Lok Sabha Election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday, where he will meditate till June 1. PM Modi will be meditating throughout the day and night at the Dhyan Mandapam, which happens to be the same place where Swami Vivekanand meditated.

On Thursday, PM Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign. He was seen wearing a ‘dhoti’ and covering his upper body with an off-white coloured shawl.

The development comes after PM Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.

Significance of Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

The Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial is believed to have had a major impact on Swami Vivekananda’s life. It is also believed that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. It is the place where he arrived after wandering across the country mediated for 3 days, and attained a vision for a developed India.

Another uniqueness of this spot is that it is the only place where India’s Eastern and Western coastlines meet and it is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.

Past Meditation Sites For PM Modi

During 2019 election campaign, PM Modi visited Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand for two days where he mediated for 15 hours ‘ekantavaas’ (solitary meditation).

Prior to this, PM Modi visited Pratapgarh in Maharashtra in 2014 and paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji who won a crucial battle in November 1659 after slaying Afzal Khan, the general of Adil Shahi Sultans of Bijapur.

Why Did PM Modi Chose Vivekananda Rock Memorial?

PM Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu just before the election results is also symbolic since he has actively campaigned in the state to help BJP gain a foothold in south India.

For many months, PM Modi has been promoting Tamil culture and language during his campaign speeches for the Lok Sabha elections.

