‘BJP Is My Guru. They Taught Me…’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Say This?

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, said he considers BJP leaders as ‘guru’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is my ‘guru’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made this startling remark while addressing a party event in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday. Here’s why and in what context the Gandhi-scion made these remarks.

Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ in Prayagraj during which he reiterated the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc’s demand for a nationwide caste census, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling BJP.

‘They taught me what not to do’

Taking a sarcasm-filled jibe at the saffron party leaders who he said have “bothered and disturbed” him since his foray into politics, Rahul Gandhi said he considers them as his “gurus” as they “taught” him “what not to do”.

“Ever since I joined politics in 2004, they (BJP) leader have “bothered and disturbed” me. Yet, I consider them (BJP leaders) as my guru, those who taught me what not to do. This is an ideological fight (with the BJP) and it will continue,” the Congress leader said.

‘Modi trying to replicate erstwhile kings’

Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on his arch nemesis Narendra Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of trying to replicate the mannerisms and ways of erstwhile kings and emperors.

“You (Modi) consider yourself non-biological. You consider yourself connected with the god. Right after the (Lok Sabha) election, you had to bow down before the Constitution. This was not done by us but by people,” he said.

“Unlike Prime Minister Modi, I do my work considering it as my responsibility and not for others to remember me. It is Narendra Modi’s way of doing his work so that he is remembered. My thinking is that 90 percent of the country’s power is utilised in making it,” Gandhi added.

90 percent sitting out of system

Reiterating his demand for a pan-India caste-based census, Rahul Gandhi claimed that 90 percent of the nation’s population are sitting out of the system and the step should be taken in their interest.

“90 percent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census,” Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha, said, adding that the caste census is the foundation and a tool for policy making for the Congress.

The Gandhi scion said that there is a need to ascertain the numbers of various sections of the society before steps are taken to ensure their participation in the country’s democratic process and progress.

He also asserted that there have been no Miss India winners from the Dalit, Tribal or OBC communities.

