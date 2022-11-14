Why Do Babies Cry On Plane? 5 Ways To Keep Your Little One Calm During Flights

Travelling with an infant on a flight is not that easy for parents and sometimes for fellow passengers as well. Here are a few ways to tackle your baby and keep them from crying on board.

Why do babies cry on flights: Travelling is not just about reaching the destination, it is also about the journeys we embark on. Travellers often weave stories out of the experience they have along the way and a crying baby on board is not really fun. Travelling with an infant on a flight is not that easy for parents and sometimes for fellow passengers as well.

Dr. Simon Baer, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon in the United Kingdom, told Live Science that, “Certainly, one of the main reasons babies cry on planes is that they are not good at pressure equalization in the middle ear, as the infantile Eustachian tube does not generally function as well as [the one in] adults,” Baer said.

Learning to pop your ears, swallow, or yawn to open the Eustachian tube—a passage that links the middle ear to the back of the throat—and equalize pressure is not intuitive. And if pressure isn’t equalized, pain ensues.

Wondering how to tackle a crying baby on board? Here are a few ways to keep your little one from crying.

Distract With Toys

Toys are a good way to distract our kid. Colours and movements are considered to be ideal to draw away attention from any discomfort and engage babies in some activity. Hence always carry their favourite rattles, toys and colours and keep them occupied.

If the baby continues to whimper, then possibly bounce them a little and take a short walk by the aisle.

Feed during takeoff and landing

If your baby starts crying while takeoff or landing, it could perhaps be because of ear congestion. To avoid this, breastfeeding or bottle-feeding is recommended by several airlines to soothe a crying baby. That’s because feeding helps in relieving ear pain caused by the cabin pressure.

Carry enough clothes and diapers

A baby tends to feel more irritable when hungry or faces some physical discomfort. Many airplanes have diaper changing tables in lavatories, so make sure you are carrying enough diapers and wet wipes. Don’t forget to pack some extra clothes and medicines in case an unexpected illness befalls your child, which could also be one of the reasons your child may start crying.

Plan Flights As Per Baby’s Sleep Cycle

If possible, try to play with their schedule a bit so that they are ready to nap when you get on the plane,” suggests Dr. McCarthy. Soft ear plugs can dull the noise, making it easier for kids to sleep, she adds.

Keep calm

Needless to mention, a crying baby tends to irritate or cause discomfort to fellow passengers. But worrying about that will only add to your own stress. So, stay calm if your baby is crying and don’t worry about the rest. The more stressed you are, the more difficult it would be to soothe your crying baby.



