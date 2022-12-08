Thursday, December 8, 2022
Why Do We Burp More During Winters? Watch Video To Find Out

We burp more during winters. Eating oily food and drinking carbonated drinks causes more belching in winters. Watch video to know more reasons why we burp more during winters.

Winter health tips: Have you ever noticed when you burp and when you don’t? Burping is very common, Sometimes we burp before having food and sometimes after eating. Have you noticed that you burp more during winters? There are various reasons behind the same. Watch video to find out why we burp during the winters more.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:00 AM IST





