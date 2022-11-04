Friday, November 4, 2022
Why European Banks In India Are Being Derecognized By EU Financial Regulators

New Delhi: The European banks in India have landed in soup with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) disqualifying amid a stand-off between the Indian and European financial regulators. The six institutions in ESMA’s list are The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL), Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing (MCXCCL), NSE Clearing (NSCCL), India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) (IICC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation (NICCL).Also Read – RBI Announces Off-Cycle MPC Meeting On November 3

Essentially, the European regulators want to scrutinize the clearing parties or the European banks in India. But the Indian financial regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) believe that this is a jurisdictional overreach. Also Read – From 0.1% In Japan To 5.9% In India To 18% In Iran — Here Are The Interest Rates In Asian Countries

“We understand the Reserve Bank of India and SEBI are not comfortable in key Indian institutions come under the scrutiny and inspection of overseas market regulators. They think it’s a jurisdiction issue, and boils down to a regulatory overreach”, a senior banker told ET Also Read – India’s Forex Reserves On An Alarming Low, Hit Lowest Level In 23 Months

Amongst the six institutions, CCIL is supervised by the RBI; ICCL, MCXCCL, and NSCCL are supervised by SEBI; IICC and NICCL are supervised by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

An ET report says while ESMA has derecognized all the above six, the Bank of England has disqualified CCIL and ICCL. The standoff between the two financial regulators will affect the European banks’ trade operations with India. The banks want regulators to hold discussions and find a middle ground to the problems.





