National

Why Fans Are Blaming Arshdeep Singh For Spot Fixing?

admin
19Views
Read Time:40 Second


Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh blamed for spot-fixing. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match was fixed? Watch Video

India vs Sri Lanka: India pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself among the top trends on Twitter after he bowled one of the game’s most expensive overs. The incident happened during the second T20I of the three-match series on January 5.




Published Date: January 9, 2023 4:30 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories