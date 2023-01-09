Why Fans Are Blaming Arshdeep Singh For Spot Fixing?

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh blamed for spot-fixing. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match was fixed? Watch Video
India vs Sri Lanka: India pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself among the top trends on Twitter after he bowled one of the game’s most expensive overs. The incident happened during the second T20I of the three-match series on January 5.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 4:30 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
4 Dead, Several Injured After Vehicular Collision On Agra Express Due To Dense Fog
[ad_1] Dense fog, reduced visibility led to a fatal collision between truck and bus on Monday morning. 1 student died...
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka, No Replacement Named
[ad_1] India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting...
ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Official Websites, Passing Marks, Steps to Check Scores Here
[ad_1] ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 Date: Candidates, can download the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 by logging...
Pet Doggo Refuses to Let Go Bride After Her Bidaai, Makes Internet Emotional
[ad_1] In the video, we can see a teary-eyed bride in her complete bridal attire, crying and petting her dog...
Bombay HC to Hear Petition on Postponement of Exam Tomorrow. What it Means For Aspirants
[ad_1] JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponement Plea in Bombay High Court: Will the Bombay High Court postpone the JEE Main...
Fog Disrupts Rail Traffic 267 Trains Cancelled 170 Running Late Due To Poor Visibility
[ad_1] Cancelled Trains List: Till 11 am, around 170 trains were running late and out of 170 trains, 91 trains...
Average Rating