Why Gujarat Titans cricketer Yash Dayal had to issue an apology. Details here

Yash Dayal who represented Gujarat Titans(GT) who was in the limelight after Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) player Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes to win a thrilling match for KKR.

The left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, on Monday, claimed that his official Instagram handle was hacked after a controversial post of religious nature and a subsequent apology went viral. In the morning, a cartoon, vilifying a particular community, was posted from his Insta account but later deleted with an apology. Dayal shared an Instagram Story about the Shahbad Dairy murder case, in which a 16-year-old girl Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times before being bludgeoned with a cement slab by the accused Sahil Khan, eventually killing the victim on the spot.

View Full Image Yash Dayal Insta story



In the evening, through a statement from the PR team of Gujarat Titans, Dayal claimed that he has filed a complaint with Instagram authorities that his official handle has been compromised.

“There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today — both of which weren’t done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs,” the statement shared with the media said.

Dayal, who plays Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, had also played for India A last year.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 10:54 PM IST