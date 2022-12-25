Meanwhile, there is news of relief for India.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus, on arrival at Anna International Airport in Chennai on December 24, 2022. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

India vs China: Coronavirus has created chaos in China as the variant BF.7 is rapidly infecting people. Meanwhile, there is news of relief for India. Here an expert has made a big claim regarding Corona. According to Vinay K Nandicoori, the director of the CSIR–Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), most Indians now have hybrid immunity. That is, they have acquired immunity through vaccination. In such a situation, the BF.7 variant will not be able to make as much impact here as it is affecting people in China.

WHAT IS THE SITUATION IN CHINA?

China is facing a severe situation due to the worsening and rapidly rising cases of Coronavirus. According to some media reports, the number of patients has increased to 25 crores in 20 days. These figures have come to the fore after the government documents were leaked. This variant of Corona has spread to many European countries including America, the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, and Italy.

THERE IS NOTHING MUCH TO WORRY ABOUT IN INDIA

CCMB director Vinay K Nandikuri, while insisting on following the COVID guidelines, said, “There is always a concern that all these variants have the ability to escape from immunity and they can infect even those people who have got vaccinated and even get infected from the previous variants of Omicron in some cases. However, the transition in India is not as troublesome as it was during the Delta. This is because we have got herd immunity to an extent and we are protected due to herd immunity despite coming in contact with other viruses.”

INDIA HAS EXPERIENCED DELTA WAVE AND OMICRON

He said that India has seen the delta wave which was the most affecting. Then we carried out vaccination and then the Omicron wave came. We continued with the booster dose. We are different (from China) in many ways.

BOOSTER DOSE AND ADEQUATE PRECAUTIONS MAKE IT SAFE FOR INDIA

He said that India has vaccinated people from all age groups and booster doses also have been given and that is why Indians are better protected. India has made adequate preparations. Though it cannot be predicted whether a wave can come to India or not. So far it doesn’t look like a wave is coming immediately. At present, India has sufficient capacity for both the Covid test as well as therapy and vaccination.



