Home

News

India

Why Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Wants Return Of Old Regime For NRI Stay Days In India

Murthy believes the decision to reduce the stay of NRIs from 183 days to 120 days in a financial year has made the country lose 63 days of the presence of NRIs, who work for the betterment of Indian society.

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy (File photo)



New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy appealed to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to bring back the old regime for NRI stay days which allowed non-resident Indians to stay for 183 days in the country. Murthy believes the decision to reduce the stay of NRIs from 183 days to 120 days in a financial year has made the country lose 63 days of the presence of NRIs, who work for the betterment of Indian society.

Addressing the 14th ‘Development Dialogue’ conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi, Murthy said, “Though they have no need to do so, NRIs have a heart for the betterment of India. For the same reason, they come and spend time here.”

“My humble request to the Union Finance Minister is to bring back the old regime in this regard and allow the NRIs who will make the life of the local people better to stay for a longer period,” he said.

“The objective of turning the dreams of the founding fathers of our country to provide the poorest child in the remote village with access to good education, healthcare, nutrition and a shelter would be achieved fast through embracing NRIs, who come with tremendous value,” Murthy added.

“There is nothing wrong if the stay of NRIs is increased to 250 days. The country would only benefit as their presence will make the nation better. It will have an impact on the startups as well,” he said.



