Home

News

Why Is India Experiencing Excessively High Temperatures This Summer? Here’s What Experts Say

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecasted this trend to continue for a few more days.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

People cool off by taking a bath at a common bathing place on a hot summer day as the heatwave continues. (ANI Photo)

Excessively High Temperatures: Usually, the warm weather sets in after Holi but this year, it was beyond warm compared to previous seasons. It was hot and the temperature went up within no time in April. The entire May witnessed punishing heat in many parts of India as maximum temperature set new records at many places. In Delhi, it was recorded at 52.3 degrees Celsius, which is not just a record but a frightening warning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted this trend to continue for a few more days.

Typically, June and July are the warmest months throughout India, yet metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have experienced atypical weather patterns.

The experts have attributed this phenomenon to the “urban heat-island effect”.

The urban heat-island effect makes the cities significantly warmer than their surroundings, say the experts.

What Is Urban Heat Island Effect?

The urban heat island effect occurs when urban areas experience higher temperatures than their rural counterparts. This phenomenon is largely attributed to human activities such as construction, large infrastructure projects, and the prevalence of concrete structures in cities. These elements absorb and retain heat more efficiently than natural environments.

According to scientists, the other reason for the excessive heat is the El Nino effect and it is responsible for the change in the global weather pattern.

What Is El Nino Effect?

El Niño is marked by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, leading to increased sea surface temperatures. The El Niño cycle, which began in 2023, is anticipated to continue its effects until June of this year.

The phenomenon is responsible for the extreme summer this year. However, soon El Nino will start to weaken and La Nina will come into effect.

What Is La Nina Effect?

La Nina is the cooling of the water in the Pacific Ocean. While it occurs at irregular intervals, La Ninna is associated with widespread changes in the weather patterns. India is likely to witness a good monsoon this year once the La Nina comes into effect.

Humidity And High Temperatures

A recent IMD study has shown that, over the past 40 years in India (from 1980 to 2020), there has been a 30% increase in heat stress incidents, which is attributed to the combination of rising temperatures and humidity.

In this period, the average heat index in Central India, Northwest India, and the Eastern coastal regions recorded a rise of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above the typical summer temperatures.

It is worth noting that rising temperatures are not limited to India. The conditions are getting worse all over the world.







