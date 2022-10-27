Thursday, October 27, 2022
Why is PAK Bean Trending on Twitter After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan?- All You Need to Know

Perth: Zimbabwe did the unthinkable on Thursday as they pulled off a sensational performance to beat Pakistan by a run in the T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage at the Perth Stadium.Also Read – Highlights PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 1 Run

As soon as the match ended, ‘PAK Bean’, trended on Twitter, which shows a Mr. Bean impersonator, which was originally played by Rowan Atkinson becoming the talk of the town. So who is this Pakistan Bean? Also Read – What a Match! Netizens in Awe as Zimbabwe Pull Off Thrilling Victory Against Pakistan in Last Over Finish

Just before the match, a Zimbabwe fan, named Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending a ‘fake’ Mr. Bean to Harare back in 2016 and desperately wanted a revenge against the Asian nation. Also Read – Zimbabar Trends on Twitter as Babar Azam’s Poor Show Continues in T20 World Cup | Check Tweets

The so-called PAK Bean is actually Asif Mohammad, who is a Pakistani comedian and almost a spitting image of the original Mr. Bean. Back in 2016, PAK Bean performed at the Harare International Conference Centre with other artists and was a massive flop show. The show’s ticket was 10 USD and actually had no value for money.

So soon after the match, the picture of PAK Bean along with the word ‘revenge’ trended immensely on Twitter.





Source link

