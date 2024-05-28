Home

PM Modi To Meditate At Vivekananda Memorial Rock In Kanyakumari Ahead Of LS Result: Why Is The Location Special?

The rock, where the prime minister will meditate, had a major impact on Vivekananda’s life and holds a similar significance in the monk’s life as Sarnath for Gautam Buddha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30. Modi’s upcoming meditation reflects his admiration for Swami Vivekananda and his vision for a developed India. Reportedly, PM Modi is set to meditate at Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 to June 1, where Vivekananda had a divine vision about ‘Bharat Mata’. The rock, akin to Sarnath for Gautam Buddha, played a pivotal role in Vivekananda’s life. After days of wandering, he meditated here, envisioning a prosperous India. Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, it is where the eastern and the western coastlines meet and also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

It is to be noted that the prime minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign. He meditated at a cave 11,700 feet up in the Himalayas. He spent the night at the now-famous Rudra meditation cave which is a little over a kilometre’s trek from Kedarnath.

It was here that Vivekananda arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days and had a vision for a developed India, they said. “Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to bringing Swami ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat to life,” a BJP leader told PTI, adding that the place is also referred in holy texts as the site of Goddess Parvati’s meditation for Lord Shiva.

“Prime Minister Modi is giving a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari,” a leader said, adding that it also shows his deep commitment and affection for Tamil Nadu that he is visiting the state even after the elections are over.

The BJP, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, is eyeing more than 400 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha. Achieving this goal would mark the party’s third consecutive single-party majority and secure PM Modi’s third term.

Why is this place special

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial, crafted by architect Eknath Ranade, beckons visitors to a serene island rock amidst the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean convergence. The site offers breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, attracting tourists seeking tranquility. The memorial comprises the Vivekananda Mandapam, showcasing a bronze statue of Vivekananda, and the Shripada Mandapam, housing footprints believed to be of Goddess Kanyakumari. S

piritual seekers frequent the area for solace and meditation. Additionally, a functional lighthouse on the premises allures many tourists. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial stands as a symbol of peace and spirituality amidst the vast seas.







