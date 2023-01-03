Why Laxman Jagtap Is Credited For Rise Of Pimpri Chinchwad

He was known for the development work that he carried as an MLA in the Chinchwad constituency.

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap Dies At 59



Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap died on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with illness at a private hospital in Baner. He was 59. Jagtap is attributed by many as the man behind the development of the Pimpri Chinchwad constituency. He served the constituency for over two decades. He was known for the development work that he carried as an MLA in the Chinchwad constituency.

How Laxman Jagtap Changed The destiny Of Pimpri Chinchwad

Jagtap became a corporator in 1986 in the first-ever Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election. Later, he became the Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor in 2000 and was subsequently elected as the standing committee chairman. He started his political career with the Congress party but later joined the NCP when it came into being in 1999. He was considered the trusted lieutenant of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, “who had given him complete reigns of the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body,” said a close aide told Indian Express.

Jagtap joined the BJP in 2014 and was instrumental in the party coming to power in the PCMC for the first time in 2019. “He was largely responsible for BJP grabbing power for the first time in PCMC in more than three decades. He was the main person behind the BJP’s rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad from being a complete non-entity. He snatched the PCMC from the Pawar family,” said BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar.

Jagtap never lost an election in his over 35-year political career, except when he contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

Laxman Jagtap’s contribution to the development of Pimpri Chinchwad will always be remembered. He worked with a focus on the development of the constituency. He insisted that development should take place without hampering the interests of the deprived and marginalized sections in the growing urbanization. Even in his illness, he voted for the Rajya Sabha and insisted that the voice of the state should be raised in the parliament.



