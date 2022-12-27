Mother Dairy has cited an increase in the input cost as the main reason for these recent hikes.

New Delhi: Mother Diary has once again hiked its milk prices in Delhi by Rs 2 per litre. The hike becomes effective from today. This is the fifth hike this year. The dairy has increased the price of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while the toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. Double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

However, Mother Dairy said there is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants.

Why Milk Prices Are Going Up? Mother Dairy Response

Mother Dairy has cited an increase in the input cost as the main reason for these recent hikes. “It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said.

2022, An Unusual Year For Mother Dairy, Demands Continue To Surge

The demand for milk this year has continued to show an upward trend even when there is no festival around. But the procurement of mil has not increased, as a result, prices have been increased to accommodate farmers, Mother Dairy said. The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over the last year due to higher input costs and heatwave conditions, it pointed out. Mother Dairy passes on about 75-80 per cent of prices paid by consumers to the milk producers.

Fifth Hike This Year

Notably, this is the fifth time, that milk prices have been increased this year by leading milk supplier Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR. Mother Dairy in November also increased prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR citing a rise in input costs.



