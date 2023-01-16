Home

News

India

Staring At Disaster: Why Mussoorie Needs To Learn From Joshimath Crisis

The land subsidence crisis in Joshimath highlights the gaps in our planning and proper execution. The construction activities in the area have now pushed this hilly town into chaos.

Mussoorie’s Landour among Uttarakhand Towns Staring At Disaster

Joshimath Crisis: We don’t care about nature unless it’s too late. Yes, development is the need of the hour but at what cost? Joshimath crisis has once again raised questions on our understanding of sustainable development. Do we really consider all the risks attached to these so-called developmental programs in hilly areas? The land subsidence crisis in Joshimath highlights the gaps in our planning and proper execution. The construction activities in the area have now pushed this hilly town into chaos.

Watch: Construction Activity In Full Swing On Mussoorie-Dehradun Highway

This video was shot by a dear friend between Mussourie-Dehradun. Clearly road expansion is the biggest thing on mind of authorities. But Joshimath now reminds us to rethink. Can we preserve the nature and take a balanced approach. Dehra to Mussourie has good roads. Do we… pic.twitter.com/SIzaipfgcN — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) January 8, 2023

Joshimath crisis a warning for Mussoorie

Mussoorie is one of the best hill stations we have in India, therefore, it also has a huge burden, which is slowly depleting not just its beauty but there are several pockets where there have been reports of land subsidence. Land subsidence has been reported from Landour in Mussoorie and Atali village near Rishikesh. A 100-metre stretch of the road from Landour Chowk to Kohinoor building in Mussoorie has been sinking slowly for the past 30 years.

Experts have attributed construction activities and waterlogging as the main reason for these land subsidence in the area.

Mussoorie SDM Shailendra Singh Negi, who recently visited Landour to inspect the cracks, said land subsidence in the area is currently minor in nature. But in the larger public interest, the factors that have led to the situation are being studied so that corrective steps could be taken, he said.

In Atali village near Rishikesh, fissures have developed in the ground. Villagers claim that a railway tunnel being built in the area has caused the crack with Neighbouring Singtali, Lodsi, Kaudiyala and Bavani villages also affected.

Development Is Fine But What About Sustainability?

The connectivity to Mussoorie from Delhi and other nearby areas has improved over the years. The roads have gone wider, and infrastructure has seen a huge boost but what begs attention is sustainability. Unfortunately, these analyses are never accessible to the common people.

The construction in hilly areas should be based on carrying-capacity rules of the area which the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) identified in 2001.

The planned tunnel below Mussoorie is dangerous because it can damage the foundations of our town. The proposed ropeway from Dehradun to Mussoorie is another disaster in the making. It should be noted here that in Joshimath, the construction of both the ropeway and the tunnel has been stopped and so too has road development.



