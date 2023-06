WTC 2023 Final is just moments away and the India vs Australia fans have started gathering at ‘The Oval’ stadium in London. But, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken some precautionary measures to deal with the possible disturbances by the Just Stop Oil activists. ICC has prepared a backup pitch, in case the Just Stop Oil activists attempt the ruin the primary pitch.

What is Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil consists of some environmental activists and is founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain. They are known for disrupting international events including sports to make the government listen to their demands.

The demands of Just Stop Oil include that the government stops issuing licenses for the exploration of oil or other fossil fuels in the UK. They describe themselves as “a coalition of groups working together to ensure the government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production”.

How it can disrupt WTC 2023 Final?

The disruption of sports events is one of the tactics used by Just Stop Oil. Several times they have invaded the pitch of Premier League football grounds. Once a Just Stop Oil activist even tied himself to the football goalpost.

They also interrupted the World Snooker Championship and attempted to disrupt the British Grand Prix.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has expressed concern over the possibility of Just Stop Oil disrupting the WTC 2023 Final and said “It’s something we got in the security briefing a couple of days ago. I’ve heard that they’re aware of it and kind of keeping an eye out. But that’s as much as we’ve heard.”

“So hopefully, it doesn’t happen, obviously. But yeah, I’ve heard there are a few different events that have been affected,” Cummins told reporters in London as quoted by The Daily Star.

“My view is always just there are right ways to go about things and potentially not the right way to go about things,” he said.

“Whenever anyone’s got any beliefs, you just hope you take the right option.”

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 02:32 PM IST