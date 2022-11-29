Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Why People Are Using Blank Sheets Of Paper To Protest Against China’s Zero Covid Policy

The idea behind this blank paper sheet symbol is to highlight the level of censorship at the hands of the establishment.

Virus Outbreak China
Protesters hold up blank white papers during the protest against China’s zero Covid policy (AP Photo)

China Protests: People across China are seen protesting against the government’s zero Covid policy for over five days now. Protests against the establishment are a very rare sight as China is known for its censorship programs. However, this time around protestors have come out in huge numbers to show their discontent with the policy which according to them is very “suffocating”. Protestors are well aware of the fact that their voices will be silenced by the state, therefore they have opted for a unique symbol to communicate their message — A blank sheet of paper.

What Does THIS Symbol Mean To The Protestors

The idea behind this blank paper sheet symbol is to highlight the level of censorship at the hands of the establishment. When you know that anything you say against the government will be censored, it’s better to hold a blank sheet of paper to unite people together, said a protestor. In the past, the Chinese government has gone to great lengths to curb any form of protest and to ensure that there is no mass movement, the authorities have banned several pictures, graphics, numbers, and slogans. Many believe that it would be very difficult to ban a blank piece of paper. Therefore, protestors across China are seen holding a blank sheet during the ongoing protests.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 12:04 PM IST





