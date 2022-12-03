Nifty is trading at PE of 19.8x on FY24E and 17.1x on FY25E earnings and Nifty earnings are expected to grow by 16.3 per cent in FY24E and 15.5 per cent in FY25E

Why Should Investors Have Stock Specific Approach Rather Than Just Focusing On Nifty

Mumbai: Dalal Street showed rising enthusiasm for nearly all trading days of the last two weeks with both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty touching fresh all-time highs and correcting their respective 52-week highs multiple times. At last close, BSE Sensex ended at 62,868.50 with its 52-week high being 63,583.07 and NSE Nifty ended at 18,696.10 with its 52-week high being 18,887.60.

According to Gaurav Bissa of InCred Capital and Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities, the Nifty 50 is expected to show an uptrend next week after rising for two straight weeks. They said if the benchmark sustains above 18,450 and 18,500-18,550 range, the rally may continue towards 19,000, according to a report on BQ Prime.

According to Sumit Pokharna, Vice President-Fundamental research, Kotak Securities Ltd, the index valuation needs to be seen in conjunction with relative earnings growth potential. Nifty is trading at PE of 19.8x on FY24E and 17.1x on FY25E earnings and Nifty earnings are expected to grow by 16.3 per cent in FY24E and 15.5 per cent in FY25E. Given lower crude oil prices, expectation of inflation peaking and expectation of slowing down of monetary tightening, we are positive on equity markets but given the higher valuation, a further rise may be muted. We can see multiple triggers like lower crude oil prices, lower fiscal deficit, higher government expenditure, pick-up in private capex, reformist budget and housing market revival which can support markets in the medium to long term.

In the recent rally, Mid-cap and small-cap indices, however, underperformed large-cap indices. So one can look at mid-cap companies having strong management pedigree, business moat, strong cash flow, but due to short term headwinds valuations have improved, added Mr Pokhrana.

He also said, at this juncture, investors should focus on a stock-specific approach rather than just focusing on Nifty adding that the focus should be on quality companies in various sectors which have strong growth potential and where the valuations are reasonable. He also highlighted that IT valuations have become more palatable.



