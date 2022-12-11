Why T3 Terminal Is An Overcrowded Mess? Possible Solutions And Road Ahead

Domestic air traffic peaked in the month of December at 4 lakh passengers every day for seven days in December so far.

Delhi Airport Congestion: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is in news these days due to congestion and overcrowding at terminal 3. Passengers are sharing their harrowing experiences for some time now and social media is buzzing with such posts. Domestic air traffic peaked in the month of December at 4 lakh passengers every day for seven days in December so far.

The rise in domestic air traffic has also resulted in an increase in the complaints by passengers as they are facing problems at Delhi Airport at every step in their boarding process. It is noteworthy here that Delhi Airport is one of the best airports in our country.

Watch: Passengers Share Their Ordeal From Delhi Airport

Problems Faced By Passengers At Delhi Airport

Right from entering the airport where the tickets and ID cards are checked to the luggage counters and then at the time of security checks everywhere there is a long queue. Though the passengers are facing overcrowding at every step, most of the complaints are about security lines at Terminal 3.

The main reason for this overcrowding at Delhi airport is the expansion of DIAL which has led to additional passengers being funnelled via T3. The airport is going through an expansion process as Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 are yet not fully functional. Recently, the airport opened an arrivals facility at T1 but until the full expansion is complete—a redistribution of flights and subsequent solutions look distant.

According to a moneycontrol report, the airport expansion project was only 73.2 per cent complete as of the end of September. This project involves taking up the capacity from 66 million annual passengers to 100 million.

Possible Solutions And Road Ahead

DigiYatra: Use of technology can really help with the overcrowding issue at security gates. DigiYatra platform provides some hope here as passengers have reported this to be a faster process and are encouraging others to use it. DigiYatra keeps a record of the personal details of the passenger and there is a separate queue to proceed. However, it is still a work in progress and it is yet to be seen how it would fare if there is a sudden surge in the use of DigiYatra.

Distribution Of Flights

Another way to tackle congestion is to distribute the air traffic to other terminals like T2 and T1. In addition, peak-hour flights are also being curtailed.

Additional security points

After the visit of the Minister of Civil Aviation, Delhi airport along with BCAS and CISF is working on additional manpower at peak hours to have additional lanes open for security. Security is the key function at the airport so it needs proper attention, manpower and technology to ensure there is no lapse at the same time it does not cause any inconvenience to the passengers.



