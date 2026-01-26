Peer-reviewed evidence published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery® (JBJS) strengthens the scientific foundation for AxioMed’s viscoelastic disc as a next-generation approach in spinal arthroplasty AxioMed , a KIC Ventures portfolio company, today announced the publication of a landmark peer-reviewed study in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS) . The research provides a long-awaited scientific explanation for why the AxioMed viscoelastic lumbar disc replacement outperforms traditional ball-and-socket designs in both durability and biological safety. The study, ” Comparative in Vitro Analysis of Wear Particles Generated by a Viscoelastic Disc Versus 2 Articulating Total Disc Replacements ,” appears in the January 2026 issue of JBJS, the premier global journal for orthopedic musculoskeletal science. FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Solving the “Wear Crisis” in Spine Surgery For two decades, the promise of motion preservation was hindered by the market withdrawal of several high-profile ball-and-socket discs (including CHARITÉ®, prodisc® M6® , and others). These failures were often linked to wear-related osteolysis —bone loss caused by the body’s reaction to microscopic debris.This JBJS study identifies the critical mechanical and biological reasons behind these failures:
- Articulating Discs : Produce tiny, submicron particles (0.2 μm to 0.4 μm) that trigger an aggressive inflammatory response, leading to implant loosening.
- AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc : Produces significantly fewer particles that are biologically “quiet. “ With an average diameter of 1.9 μm , these particles are too large to induce the inflammatory reactions that cause bone loss.
- 70% Lower Wear Rate : AxioMed showed a mean wear rate of just 1.7 mg/MC, compared to 5.7 mg/MC for the prodisc L.
- Structural Integrity : The one-piece viscoelastic polymer core maintained its performance through lateral bending, flexion-extension, and axial rotation.
- Biocompatibility : The study confirms that by mimicking natural disc physiology rather than mechanical joints, AxioMed reduces the risk of the body “rejecting” the implant through inflammatory debris.
- Payer Coverage : Major U.S. insurance carriers are now broadly covering lumbar disc replacement.
- High-Profile Success : Athlete success stories, such as Tiger Woods’ transition to motion-preserving strategies, have increased patient demand for alternatives to spinal fusion.
- Proven Record : AxioMed boasts over 10 years of clinical follow-up with nearly 1,000 implants globally and zero reported device failures or explantations.
