Home

News

‘Why Were Doctor’s Parents Made To Wait 3 Hours?’ CBI Grills Former Principal of RG Kar In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CBI officials arrive at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for investigation in the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth consecutive day on Monday interrogated the ex-principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh. This is the fourth consecutive day the former principal was summoned by the premier investigation agency.

Ghosh reached the CBI’s city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning, an official said. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said.

Ex-principal Questioned For Renovation of Rooms

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident. Ghosh has been questioned for several hours in the last three days since Friday by the CBI officers.

The officers of the central probe agency are also checking his mobile phone call list details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic doctor, had resigned from the R G Kar Medical College principal’s post two days after the woman’s body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Kolkata Police Issue Summons To TMC MP

Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Roy had earlier in the day called upon the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know “who and why floated the suicide story”.

Kolkata Police asked Roy to appear before its officers at its headquarters in Lalbazar at 4 pm on Sunday for allegedly posting wrong information regarding the incident, a police source said.

(With inputs from agencies)











