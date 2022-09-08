Wildlife Belongs to Wild – Give her a Chance to Live

In the wake of the recent reports on the abuse of a captive elephant named Joymala in a temple in Tamil Nadu, World Animal Protection has written to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Tamil Nadu, requesting the two states act cooperatively to put an end to her suffering. Given that this elephant was abused earlier in February, 2021, World Animal Protection reminds all authorities in charge of captive elephants throughout the country to take appropriate measures to ensure that these animals are not abused and are accorded the best possible treatment in captivity.

“We urge both the state governments of Assam and Tamil Nadu to take appropriate action to bring an end to the suffering of Joymala. We strongly believe and would like to re-emphasize that wildlife belongs in the wild. Help us strengthen this voice to bring an end to this horrendous suffering of Joymala,” said, GajenderK Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection, India.

