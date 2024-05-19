Home

World Endangered Species Day: Wildlife SOS Urges All and Sundry To Protect Vanishing Species

India is fortunate to be home to some of the world’s rarest endangered species, including Asian elephants, tigers, crocodiles, sloth bears, pangolins, star tortoises, hoolock gibbons, one-horned rhinoceros, and many more.

World Endangered Species Day: As the world commemorates World Endangered Species Day, Wildlife SOS reaffirms its commitment to protecting and conserving India’s diverse and endangered wildlife. Despite the bustling human population, India is fortunate to be home to some of the world’s rarest endangered species, including Asian elephants, tigers, crocodiles, sloth bears, pangolins, star tortoises, hoolock gibbons, one-horned rhinoceros, and many more. These magnificent animals, along with their habitats like mangrove forests, thrive in India and deserve our utmost protection.

Every year on the third Friday in May, thousands of people around the world participate in commemorating Endangered Species Day by celebrating, learning about, and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species. Wildlife SOS tirelessly works with a host of animals classified as endangered due to habitat destruction, fragmentation, and rapid urbanisation. From Egyptian vultures and hangul deer to Himalayan brown bears, Wildlife SOS is committed to their protection.

With active projects aimed at conserving endangered species such as elephants, bears, tigers and leopards, Wildlife SOS operates rescue hotlines in Delhi, Agra, Vadodara, and the Jammu and Kashmir regions The organisation rescues and rehabilitates various endangered wild animals such as pangolins and crocodiles. Through its anti-poaching unit, Forest Watch, Wildlife SOS has rescued numerous endangered animals and busted wildlife trafficking rings to protect them from poaching.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “On the occasion of World Endangered Species Day, Wildlife SOS invites nature lovers and conservation enthusiasts to participate in its Volunteer Program at our rescue centres in Agra, Mathura, and Bangalore. By volunteering, individuals can actively contribute to the conservation efforts of these endangered animals and their habitats.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said, “Every individual can contribute to saving endangered species by embracing their presence, even if they’re close to human habitation. Preserving forests and their natural habitats is crucial to safeguarding these species. People can support organisations like Wildlife SOS and participate in conservation initiatives to ensure we do not witness the loss of endangered species within our lifetime.”







