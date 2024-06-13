Home

News

Will A Coalition Government Affect India’s Foreign Policy Under PM Modi’s New Administration?

The new coalition-based Narendra Modi government, including parties like TDP and JDU, may see its foreign policy influenced or affected by coalition dynamics.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Just four days after being sworn in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the G7 Summit in Puglia, Italy. The new coalition-based government, featuring partners like TDP and JDU, faces a dynamic landscape in shaping its foreign policy. TDP, with its focus on Andhra Pradesh, might advocate for policies that enhance regional economic ties and technological collaborations. Similarly, JDU’s priorities for Bihar could steer attention towards development projects and diaspora engagement. This intricate balancing act will test PM Modi’s diplomatic acumen, ensuring that India’s international strategies reflect both national goals and coalition-driven nuances.

The new coalition-based Narendra Modi government, including parties like TDP and JDU, may see its foreign policy influenced or affected by coalition dynamics. The TDP and JDU, with their regional interests and political agendas, might push for policies that benefit their constituencies, impacting India’s broader foreign policy strategy. For instance, these parties could advocate for stronger ties with countries that have significant diaspora populations from their regions or demand policies that align with their economic interests. Balancing coalition demands while maintaining a coherent and strategic foreign policy will be a critical challenge for the Modi government at the G7 Summit and beyond.

Will Coalition Partners Make 3.0 Weak?

The notion is that a coalition government, unlike PM Modi’s majority-led one, may find it challenging to streamline foreign policy goals due to possible clashes of interest and divergent policies amid coalition partners. Yet, some hold the view that foreign policy doesn’t top the list of most parties’ priorities. Instead, local issues are where coalition partners of the BJP tend to concentrate their efforts, rather than setting their sights on international policymaking.

Future Geopolitical Simmits

The G7 Summit is set for 13-15 June in Italy, and right on its heels is the Global Peace Summit, planned for 15-16 June in Switzerland. This Peace Summit aims to discuss the security complications that have emerged from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine clash. While we know that the host country has extended an invitation to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it’s still uncertain whether they’ll attend or not, as they’ve yet to confirm their participation.











