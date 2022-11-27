Just like last assembly elections, this year again Congress and BJP have fielded the same candidates but this time AAP seems to have a good grip in the tussle

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will AAP Stand A Chance In This Tussle Between BJP & Congress At Jamalpur-Khadia Seat?

Jamalpur-Khadia Constituency watch: Jamalpur Khadia falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency seat. The seat is gearing up to go into polls on December 8. On of the most prestigious seats, in 2017 Congress sweeped the votes here defeating BJP by a significant margin. Just like last assembly elections, this year again Congress and BJP have fielded the same candidates but this time AAP seems to have a good grip in the tussle.

JAMALPUR-KADHIA CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022

Sarfrajhusen Sabirhusen Ansari – Independent

Mehbib Mohamadbhai Rangrej – Independent

Bukeliya Hiteshbhai Sanjaybhai – Rashtriya Power Party

Imran Khedawala – Congress

Sabirbhai Kabliwala – All India majlis-E-Ittehadul Mslimeen

Bhushan Ashok Bhatt – BJP

Harunbhai. F. Nagori –Aam Aadmi Party

JAMALPUR-KADHIA 2017 ELECTION

In 2017 election, Imran Khedawala from Congress secured the seat and mustered 75348 votes defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt from BJP by a margin of 29339 votes. As of 2019, there are about 2,03,482 voters in this assembly constituency

Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)

Date Of Counting: December 8 2022

The term of Gujarat assembly will end on February 18, 2023.



