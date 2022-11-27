Sunday, November 27, 2022
National

Will AAP Stand A Chance In This Tussle Between BJP & Congress At Jamalpur-Khadia Seat?

Just like last assembly elections, this year again Congress and BJP have fielded the same candidates but this time AAP seems to have a good grip in the tussle 

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will AAP Stand A Chance In This Tussle Between BJP & Congress At Jamalpur-Khadia Seat?
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will AAP Stand A Chance In This Tussle Between BJP & Congress At Jamalpur-Khadia Seat?

Jamalpur-Khadia Constituency watch: Jamalpur-Khadia constituency watch: Jamalpur Khadia falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency seat. The seat is gearing up to go into polls on December 8. On of the most prestigious seats, in 2017 Congress sweeped the votes here defeating BJP by a significant margin. Just like last assembly elections, this year again Congress and BJP have fielded the same candidates but this time AAP seems to have a good grip in the tussle.

JAMALPUR-KADHIA CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022

  • Sarfrajhusen Sabirhusen Ansari – Independent
  • Mehbib Mohamadbhai Rangrej – Independent
  • Bukeliya Hiteshbhai Sanjaybhai – Rashtriya Power Party
  • Imran Khedawala – Congress
  • Sabirbhai Kabliwala – All India majlis-E-Ittehadul Mslimeen
  • Bhushan Ashok Bhatt – BJP
  • Harunbhai. F. Nagori –Aam Aadmi Party

JAMALPUR-KADHIA 2017 ELECTION

In 2017 election, Imran Khedawala from Congress secured the seat and mustered 75348 votes defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt from BJP by a margin of 29339 votes. As of 2019, there are about 2,03,482 voters in this assembly constituency

Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)

Date Of Counting: December 8 2022

The term of Gujarat assembly will end on February 18, 2023.




Published Date: November 27, 2022 11:31 PM IST





