Will Arvind Arvind get bail in Delhi excise policy case? Crucial day as Supreme Court verdict awaits

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024, following allegations of corruption related to Delhi’s excise policy. The Delhi High Court, in its August 5 ruling, observed that the collection of evidence against Kejriwal was substantial and completed after his arrest, justifying the arrest. The court further noted that the arrest was neither without valid reasons nor illegal. The high court had also granted Kejriwal the liberty to approach a trial court for bail in the case.

The AAP chief was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam on March 21. The Aam Aadmi Party national conevnor was arrested by the CBI on June 26, while he was in custody of the ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Recently, the top court allowed bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and AAP’s former communication-in-charge Vijay Nair in the excise policy case.